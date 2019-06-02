President Ghani, PM Imran Khan Discuss Peace Process, Bilateral Relations

Sunday June 2, 2019

Kabul (BNA) President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional issues and the Afghan peace and reconciliation process on the sideline of a two-day summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah, BNA reported. Pakistan Prime Minister during the meeting reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He underlined Pakistan’s support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process that could lead to a political solution in the neighboring country. He said the forthcoming visit of President Ghani to Pakistan “Will provide an opportunity to further focus on political, security, economic and people-to-people aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations”. Meanwhile, President Ghani asked Pakistan PM to address the issues before Kabul-Delhi flights, with Imran Khan promising to solve the problem.

